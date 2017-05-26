05-25-2017

Date: May 25, 2017

St. Joseph – The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has announced that the Road Commission has a vacancy that needs to be filled.

The Road Commission has a vacancy in what is referred to as District 1 encompassing Coloma Charter Township, Watervliet Charter Township, Hagar Township, Bainbridge Township, Pipestone Township, and Sodus Township. All Berrien County residents may apply, however, preference may be given to those who reside in District 1 or the currently vacant District 2 (which encompasses Benton Charter Township, St. Joseph Charter Township, Lincoln Charter Township, and Royalton Township) in an effort to provide representation on the Road Commission for the northern part of the county. Applications remain on file for one year so anyone who has applied after May of 2016 is still on file. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

The Road Commission’s mission is to maintain a county road system that is safe and convenient for public travel which is carried out by a skilled, hardworking staff. The Road Commission is responsible for 1,475 miles of county roads which lie outside incorporated cities and villages. It is governed by a board of five county road commissioners. Meetings are held every other Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Road Commission office at 2860 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. The term for the position expires December 31, 2019.

Anyone interested in serving in applying for this position may contact the Berrien County Administration office for an application at 269-983-7111, ext. 8095 or email akrieger@berriencounty.org. The application is also available on the Berrien County website at www.berriencounty.org.