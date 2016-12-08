12-08-2016 Hometown Holiday Happenings; Hometown Christmas brings snowfall and people to Watervliet

Watervliet’s Best Lighted House contest, Dec. 4-17

This contest is sponsored by the City of Watervliet for those who love going all-out to decorate their house for the Christmas season. It is in coordination with the Home Town Christmas Celebration on December 4.

Residents in both the city and township of Watervliet may enter to win! Simply post a photo of your display on the “Watervliet’s Best Lighted House” event page on Facebook, then send your street address via Facebook messenger to Katie Ann Muth (so they can confirm authenticity – do NOT post your address publicly with your photo.)

Entries can be made anytime between Dec. 4 and 17 but not prior to Dec. 4. …

Hometown Christmas brings snowfall and people

By Annette Christie

Mother Nature decided that Watervliet needed a little gentle snowfall for its Hometown Christmas event held Sunday afternoon. That did not stop the hundreds of people that came out for a little holiday spirit.

Things kicked off at 4:00 p.m. at Arclight Brewing Company with the crowning of Watervliet’s Snow Prince and Princess. In its second year, the event drew 29 contestants, topping last year’s total of 22. The Snow Prince was Logan Duscha, 14. …

North Berrien Senior Center,

December 9

On Friday, December 9 from 9-11 a.m. there will be a Christmas brunch for seniors at North Berrien Senior Center, 6648 Ryno Rd. in Coloma. Call 269-468-3366 for more information.

Downton Abbey Christmas event at Hartford Public Library, Dec. 10

Plan on attending the Friends of the Hartford Library “Downton Abbey Christmas Event” on Saturday, December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library. There will be 17 volunteers in period costume for a Downton Abbey fashion show at 7 p.m.

There is a Festival of Trees on the second floor ballroom. The trees are the creation by students from classrooms at Red Arrow and Woodside elementary schools. Cast your vote for the winning tree. The library’s Lego Christmas village is also on display among the trees. …

Christmas in Hartford, December 10

The Hartford Lions Club is gearing up for Christmas in Hartford. The 15th annual event will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016.

The event will start with a chili cook-off at His Place Outreach Center. Local businesses and individuals of all ages are encouraged to bring their chili entry (in a slow cooker type container) no later than 5:00 p.m. Judging will begin at 5:00 p.m. Three judges will judge the chili based on aroma, color, consistency, taste, and aftertaste. Following the judging the public will be able to taste test each entry. Trophies and cash prizes will be given to the top three entries. $100 will be given to the top entry, with $50 and $30 given to the other two winners. Samples of chili will be available until it is gone! …

