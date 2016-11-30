12-01-2016 Hometown Holiday Happenings; Thanksgiving Fire

Tri-City Angel Tree decked with gift request tags

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you to all the readers who donated coats, mittens and boots for the Warm Winter Clothing Drive. It is incredible how this all came together so quickly. Many not only thought about the kids, but also donated coats for adults. The donations will be sorted and put into the hands of people who need them. This far surpassed expectations! We love to see the Tri-City community members working together to help each other out.

Now, it is time to move on to the next project, the Angel Tree. What is the Angel Tree? It is a Christmas Tree in the Tri-City Record office at 138 N. Main Street in Watervliet that will be loaded with hanging tags. Each of those tags will have a gift request written on it for a child in need. We are asking readers to stop by and select a tag or two off of the tree, then go out and buy the item listed on the tag. Return the new item, unwrapped with the tag by Friday, December 16. Tri-City Angel helpers will then wrap the gifts and deliver them to the families prior to Christmas. …

