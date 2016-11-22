11-24-2016 Watervliet Twp. given update on Lane Automotive state grant projections;

$17 million and created 41 jobs so far in expansion

By Annette Christie

The Watervliet Township Board held a public hearing at their Monday, November 21 meeting to get an update on the Lane Automotive CDBG Grant. Cindy LaGrow, Economic Development Consultant and Certified Grant Administrator reminded the Board and the public that the State of Michigan and Watervliet Township helped make the grant available in 2014. Lane promised a large invested expansion and the creation of 138 jobs over a period of time. LaGrow reported that as of August they have created 41 jobs and invested over $17 million dollars. They employ 259 employees so far, and per the grant agreement they pay their employees at least $18 an hour, however, LaGrow said the average wage is $23.15 per hour. …

Bill” Hodge sworn in as new Bainbridge Twp. Supervisor

By Angela Stair

William “Bill” Hodge was elected to fill the supervisor seat of Bainbridge Township. Former Supervisor Jerry Jollay retired his position this year. Hodge will take the reins from Jollay on Monday November 28 at noon.

Supervisor Hodge has lived in the Bainbridge community since he and his wife Della moved there in 1992. They have two children and two grandchildren. He is a local business man and has been active in the community for many years.

He presently serves on the Berrien County Road Commission (three years) and is the chairman of the Berrien County Planning Commission (seven years). His most recent community service was the interim Watervliet City Manager for twelve weeks. …

Bainbridge Board sworn in; Jollay presides over last meeting

By Angela Stair

The monthly meeting of the Bainbridge Township Board of Trustees was held on Monday, November 14. This was Supervisor Jerry Jollay’s last meeting as he retired after serving the community for 12 years.

Earlier Supervisor Jollay had sworn into office, Township Clerk Patty Hiler-Molter for another four year term as Clerk. At the meeting the Clerk proceeded to swear in the other members of the Board for another four year term. Nancy Weber is treasurer and Don Baiers and John Yetzke are Board trustees. Each of the Board members has served the community for several years in their positions. Clerk Hiler-Molter has also served two terms as supervisor. …

Tri-City Record Thanksgiving Turkey winners for 2016 announced

A total of 450 coupons were entered in the annual Tri-City Record Thanksgiving free turkey drawing sponsored by 17 Tri-City Area businesses.

The drawing sponsors notified the winners on Monday, November 21, to come by the business and pick up their turkey.

Sponsors and winners are (please note the names are spelled as given on the coupons):

Watervliet Hardware – Ewald Rodewald of Watervliet

Tri County Computer – Matthew Balkin of Coloma

Coloma Motor Sports – Kim Smith of Coloma

Centisible Heating – Carlene Brown of Watervliet

Hartford Harding’s – Linda Kaiser of Watervliet …

