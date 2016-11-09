11-10-2016 Donald Trump wins, President-elect urges Americans to come together; Share your blessings, help the Tri-City Angel help others; Veterans Day services Friday in the Tri-Cities

Donald Trump wins, President-elect urges Americans to come together as united people

By Annette Christie

With the polls being described as closer than ever, and four states still too close to call, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton called Republican candidate Donald Trump and conceded the presidential election at approximately 2:42 a.m. on November 9, 2016. This was shortly after her campaign manager addressed a crowd that was waiting to hear from her, telling them that it would not be decided tonight and that they should go home.

Donald Trump, a businessman who has never held political office, addressed a crowd of his supporters soon after. Trump said that Clinton fought hard and that she was owed gratitude for her years of service to this country. He urged Americans to come together as one united people. “We will work together and unify our great country,” Trump told supporters. Following a long list of thanks to his family and those in his inner circle that worked so hard, he stated, “The campaign is over but this movement is just beginning.” …

Share your blessings, help the Tri-City Angel help others

In the past, there was a Tri-City Angel network that coordinated ways the people of the Tri-City communities of Coloma, Hartford and Watervliet could help each other out. The idea was very simple… people helping other people in a variety of small ways. Wonderful things happened. Children who needed coats and gloves got them. People who needed to start over after a fire, received essential items to lessen their burden. Children were given Christmas items, that otherwise may have gone without. The list goes on and on. What a wonderful thing!

If you have ever done a random act of kindness, you know what a blessing that can be to you. In the world we live in today, we need to help each other out. We need to show there is still goodness and kindness out there. So, who is with us on this? Do you want to be a part of giving your fellow community member a hand up in their time of need? Do you want to be responsible for putting a smile on a child’s face, when they feel there is no hope? If so, then join us in restarting the Tri-City Angel network. …

Veterans Day services Friday in the Tri-Cities

Veterans Day services Friday, November 11 will be hosted by local organizations.

Veterans Day, originated as “Armistice Day” to commemorate the end of World War 1 at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. The commemoration on November 11 was later renamed Veterans Day to salute the sacrifices and service of all members to the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Coloma American Legion Post will conduct their service at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Baker Park (opposite City Hall). …

