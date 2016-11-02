11-03-2016 November 8 general election ballot includes many local candidates; Former Record editor and WPS school board member dies; Coloma Varsity Volleyball names SAC Champ

November 8 general election ballot includes many local candidates and issues

Voters in the Tri-City area will face a long ballot on Tuesday, November 8 for the general election. The presidency, congressman, state representatives, local elected officials, and millage requests hinge on people doing their civic duty. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson reminds residents that there are valuable resources for voters, mainly at www.Michigan.gov/vote. Voters can even see their sample ballot in advance of going to the polls.

Candidates from the Democratic, Republican and several independent parties running for President of the United States

Hillary Clinton is the Democrat candidate for the presidency with Tim Kaine as her vice president.

Clinton, 69, is the wife of former President Bill Clinton. She has also served as secretary of state and as a senator from the state of New York. She is a practicing lawyer, law professor, and activist. She ran unsuccessfully against current President Barack Obama in 2008 when she was seeking the Democratic nomination for presidency.

Kaine has spent more than two decades in public services. He has served as a mayor, governor, and a U.S. senator. Kaine, 58, was mayor of Richmond, Virginia before becoming the governor of the state in 2016. He became a senator in 2012.

If elected Clinton will fight for a fair tax system, making sure the wealthy, Wall Street and corporations pay their fair share in taxes. Her website states that she will do that by restoring basing fairness to the tax code, close corporate and Wall Street tax loopholes, and simplify and cut taxes for small businesses. She will provide tax relief for working families from the rising costs they are facing.

She claims that she will defeat terrorism and ISIS. She states that she will take out ISIS’s stronghold in Iraq and Syria, work with allies to dismantle global terror networks, and harden our defenses at home.

She hopes to make America the world’s cleanest energy superpower by generating enough renewable energy to power every home in America, cutting energy waste, and reducing American oil consumption by a third. …

CAROL JOAN BANASIK

Carol Joan Banasik, 88, passed away peacefully into God’s loving arms on Saturday, Oct. 29, surrounded by her devoted husband, Gordon, her loving children and their families at the couple’s home, Hazel Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns, Michigan. Joan and Gordon were married for 62 years. They lived in Watervliet for 56 years until they moved to St, Johns in January of 2015 due to health issues.

Joan was born Oct. 23, 1928, and grew up in Watertown, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Olga and Emil Mielke, who preceded her in death, as well as her brothers, Ramon and Bill Mielke, and aunt and uncle, Gena and Vern Arnsdorf. Joan graduated from Watertown High School. Following high school, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science at South Dakota State, where she was editor of State’s newspaper, The Collegian and wrote a column, Along the Mielke Way.

After college Joan worked as advertising manager for five years at The Redfield Press in Redfield, SD. Joan met Gordon Banasik of Langdon, ND, a North Dakota School of Science graduate, with four years in the Air Force, where he was employed as a printer and linotype operator at The Redfield Press. Joan and Gordon were married Aug. 15, 1954, at the United Methodist Church in Watertown. …

Keeler Township renews special assessments for Keeler and Round lakes

By Annette Christie

The Keeler Township Board held two public hearings for the special assessment districts of Keeler and Round lakes. The assessments are renewals. The public hearings were held as a part of their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 1.

The Keeler Lake assessment is for the purpose of treatment of aquatic invasion species in the lake. The assessment roll approved is for a total of $15,083.95 with individual parcel assessments of $169.17 for lake front, $253.76 for multiple lake front parcels, $84.59 for a vacant lake lot, $39.08 for a back lot, $58.63 for multiple back lots, and $19.55 for a vacant back lot. A representative of the Keeler Lake Association was present and said that he had let everyone know about the public hearing and he did not hear any comments. He noted that on the last special assessment district they did have 100% approval.

At the request of the Round Lake Association, the total amount of the requested amount was reduced from $17,299.69 to $15,000.00. This means that the assessment was lowered from $113.07 to $98.04 for each lake front parcel. A representative of the Round Lake Association said that the water quality is really good and they want to keep it that way. The association feels that they can still maintain that quality despite the lowered assessment amount. …

To read these stories entirely and much more please become a online subscriber for $32 per year, or become a weekly newspaper subscriber by emailing tcrsubsciptions@gmail.com