ALL HAIL SAC CONFERENCE SOCCER CHAMPIONS!… The Hartford Indians varsity soccer team was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference champions after leading the SAC conference with a 12-0 record this season. Team members include Riley Traver, Jake Griffith, Rudy Martinez, Austin Nelson, Roy Rodriguez, Miguel Cardoso, Brandon Galvan, Herik Garcia, Jiovani Calderon, Joel Soto, Chris Ramon, Michel Calderon, William Martinez, Fernando Alvarez, Daniel Soto, Ulises Bacilio, Danny Resendez, Noel Soto, Israel Ugalde, Eriberto Barboza, Josh Moore, Zach Hays, Isai Ordonez, Alex Garcia, Nick Garcia, Irvin Zavala, Ismael Reyes, Jerry Mendoza, Nick Pultz, Victor Hurtado, Jahdiel Mendez, and Leonard Helmer. The squad is led by head coach Nick Blackmer and assistant coaches Abel Robles and Angel Mejia.

County seeks Supreme Court appeal to keep gun range open; Coloma Township gives attorney okay to continue legal battle

By Annette Christie

At last month’s Coloma Township Board meeting, their Attorney Scott Dienes informed them of the recent Michigan Court of Appeals ruling regarding the ongoing battle with Berrien County over the use of a training facility/shooting range located on Angling Road in the township. Dienes said that he was pleased to announce that the township won the litigation against the county. He said the case was actually argued before the Court of Appeals in December of last year and they have been waiting for the ruling for a long time. The ruling came in with two in favor and one dissenting. At that same meeting, Dienes told the board he predicted that even though success would be slim the County would file an appeal because there was a dissenting opinion written. Dienes confirmed that the County has in fact now filed a leave with the Supreme Court which basically asks the court for permission to have the case heard. Dienes said that the Court grants leave to less than 5%. …

Watervliet held second interview with one Manager candidate; he says he may have better offer in a few weeks

By Annette Christie

Daniel Antosik had a second interview with the Watervliet City Commission at a special meeting held October 18. He was the only one of three candidates that was called back for another round. This follows receipt of a letter from Interim City Manager Bill Hodge to the City Commission that stated he would not be interested in the job on a permanent basis. Antosik, from Adrian, is a recent Wayne State graduate with a master’s degree in public administration. His job experience includes interning at the City of Royal Oak and the Michigan Municipal League and he has worked as a contracted inventory analyst for Ford Motor Company. In this second round, Commissioner Duane Cobb asked the candidate to tell him about Watervliet, “If I was a stranger and I ran into you on a street corner, what would you tell me?” Cobb asked. Antosik noted that Watervliet was a quaint little community near Paw Paw Lake, with a population of around 1,800 and located in Southwest Michigan. He added that it was a nice tourist destination with a lively downtown despite a few vacant buildings. When asked about what the role of the City Manager was he said that it was that of a subordinate to the superiors of the City Commission. He said that the City Manager is accountable to the City Commission and the position should work with the commission to achieve the goals set. Mayor Dave Brinker explained to Antosik that there is a learning curve and would he be willing to put in the extra effort needed. “I’ve never been one to shy away from pressure,” Antosik said. Commissioner Dan Hummel questioned whether Antosik would be able to, after his job training, take over and make the tough decisions and stick by them. …

Trick or Treat hours and events for the Tri-City Area

By Angie Stair

Due to this year’s October 31 Halloween day falling on a Monday, there are differing times in the Tri-City communities for local Trick or Treating. Please carefully check your community listed below to note dates and times for Trick or Treat hours or events.

Bainbridge Township

Trick or Treating will be held on Monday, October 31, but the Township does not set hours for the event.

Coloma Charter Township

Trick or Treat hours in the Township are set for Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Coloma City

Trick or Treat hours will be held in the City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Halloween in the Park will also be held on Saturday, October 29, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Hagar Township

Trick or Treating will be held in the Township on Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Hartford Township

Trick or Treating will be held on Monday, October 31, but the Township does not set hours for the event.

Hartford City

Trick or Treating in the City will be held on Monday, October 31 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Hartford City Police Officers will be in front of City Hall to check any child’s candy if they wish. They will also be handing out candy. …

Hartford City Council continues discussions regarding building conditions on Main Street

By Nancy Albright

At the Hartford City Council Workshop on October 17, the council addressed the condition of the buildings situated at 1 West Main Street and 3 East Main Street in Hartford and what is being done by the owners to remediate the structural problems that plague both buildings, potentially causing harm to residents walking down Main. City Manager Yemi Akinwale has sent letters to the owners of both buildings informing them of current building conditions and what the city expects them to do to correct these issues. Mr. Akinwale is awaiting a response from both owners. If the owners do not respond within 30 days, the City Council will proceed with a hearing regarding demolishing the properties. The buildings have been in disrepair for some time and repeated efforts to work with the owners prompted Commissioner Dockter to comment that, “we need to sharpen our teeth and either get the buildings repaired or taken down.” …

Hartford Township donates funds to support

Christmas in Hartford Celebration

By Nancy Albright

At the Hartford Township Hall meeting on October 13, Hartford Township officials approved a donation of $750 toward this year’s Christmas in Hartford Celebration which will be held on December 10 in Ely Park to kick off the holiday season. The event will be presented by the Hartford Lions Club and features the Lighted Parade which will begin at 6:00 p.m., as well as many other fun activities. Parade line-up begins at the high school at 5:30 p.m. for floats created by Hartford schools, clubs, businesses and community members, and other parade participants. Lion Judy Sinclair said that, “as many lights as possible are welcome.” The parade will be followed by Pictures with Santa at the Hartford Community Center. Miss Sinclair commented that, “the kids enjoy seeing Santa and telling him what they would like for Christmas, and all kids are welcome.” A Chili Cook-off in the park will begin at 5:00 p.m. …

Bainbridge trustees discuss Territorial culvert project; Supervisor Jollay does not expect work to be done in spring

By Angela Stair

The Bainbridge Township Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Monday, October 10. Township Supervisor Jerry Jollay told the Board that he had attended the meeting with the Road Commission on the completion of the work being done on Territorial Road and in his personal opinion did not believe they could get the work done and open to public use by spring. Supervisor Jollay explained to the Board why he felt it would take that long. He said the plans have been completed and sent to the state of approval. Until they get that approval, they cannot do anything with the project. Once the approval is given, they will advertise the project for six weeks and then accept bids. Once that is taken care of and the contractor is selected, they will have to order the concrete culvert made and that takes a minimum of 16 weeks to complete. Then work will begin and progress when the weather allows it. …

